Jimmy O. Yang’s Relationship Is Cuter Than Any of His Rom-Coms—Meet His Girlfriend

As frequent source material in his comedy specials, it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend and the inspiration for so many of his jokes.

Yang is a stand-up comedian and actor who has starred in movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Love Hard, as well as shows like Silicon Valley and Space Force. He released his first comedy special on Amazon Prime Video, Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal, in May 2020. His second comedy special, Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much?, premiered in May 2023.

In the comedy special, Yang joked about the time his girlfriend asked him what his “love language” was. “I’m new to this boyfriend stuff. My girl asked me, ‘What’s your love language?’ What? I was raised by Asian parents! Their love language was verbal abuse,” he said. Yang also joked about the increase of Asian American representation thanks to BTS.”There’s never been a better time to be Asian. Come on, we got BTS now. Even white people know BTS now. That’s progress,” Yang said.

In an interview with PopSugar in 2021, Yang revealed the relationship advice he learned from starring in his Netflix romantic comedy, Love Hard. “Don’t lie and be honest with other people, but also be honest with yourself,” he said. “Be confident in yourself. Everybody has their shortcomings, whether they’re insecure about their looks, they’re insecure about their personality, or whatever it may be. There’s someone out there who would love you for that. So just be honest with who you are.”

But back to Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend. So who is he dating? Read on for what to know about his relationship.

Who is Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend?

Who is Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend, Brianne Kimmel? Yang and Kimmel, a a tech entrepreneur, were first linked in September 2021 when Kimmel shared a photo of them together on her Instagram. “@funnyasiandude is the San Diego tour guide! OB Noodle House 🍜, arcade 🏀, and my spirit animal🦒!!!” she captioned the post. Yang shared his own Instagram photo with Kimmel a month later in October 2021. “Great times in Ohio with @briannekimmel, the best thing to come out of Ohio since hot dogs. Bonus pic of the hottie with Bahn Xeo & Pho, jackpot 😍” he captioned the post.

The two went red carpet official in November 2021 at the premiere of Squid Game in Los Angeles, California. Kimmel was also Yang’s date at the premiere of Easter Sunday in August 2022 and the Unforgettable Gala, an Asian American awards ceremony, in December 2022. Not much is known about Yang and Kimmel’s relationship, though Vanity Fair reported in November 2021 that the relationship was “fairly new” at the time. Kimmel confirmed that she and Yang were still together in March 2023 when she shared an Instagram photo of them at a restaurant. “Turned a Tuesday into a staycation,” she captioned the photo.

In an interview with PopSugar in 2021, Yang admitted that he wasn’t “much of a romantic” though that has changed since his relationship with Kimmel. “I’m not that much of a romantic, I guess. I just went to Cleveland with my girlfriend for her brother’s wedding,” he said. “That was fun hanging out with her, spending time with her parents. I would like to think I made a lot of sacrifices that weekend. We had to fly Spirit Airlines because that was the only direct flight into Cleveland at the time. So that in itself was a massive sacrifice, having to sit on Spirit Airlines seats you can’t recline to go hang out in my girlfriend’s hometown.”

He also told the site that his “ideal first date” was simple, nice dinner. “Maybe a nice dinner. I’m a big foodie,” he said. “A chill joint where we can talk. No loud music. I used to love to go to this place called Busby’s. It’s not a full-on sports bar, but a little bar with mini golf inside and Skee-Ball. So I like to see if people are willing to just play and have fun and not be uptight.”

He also revealed what his biggest “turnoffs” and “turn-ons” were in a relationship. “My biggest turnoff is when people are constantly late or flaky and not on time,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be romantic. It could be a business thing or a thing with a friend. I just don’t really like that at all.”

He continued, “My biggest turn-on is somebody that’s well-traveled, willing to eat everything, just very cultured. Coming from a different country as an immigrant, I’m all about food. Whether it’s Chinese food or something else, I just love to learn about other cultures, much like how I learn about American culture. So I love someone who is cultured. You don’t have to have globe-trotted, but just be open-minded about things.”

Kimmel is the founder of the company, Worklife Ventures, which she founded in 2019. The company, which is supported by the founders of companies like Spofify, Twitch and Zoom, is a venture capital firm designed for creators and individual contributors. “I started Worklife with the vision of investing in companies that make work more flexible, creative, and human,” Kimmel wrote in her Linkedin bio. “Our model was built to help product founders with go-to-market including access to the strongest network of operators who have built bottom-up companies: execs at Airtable, Dropbox, Notion, Slack, Superhuman & more.”

Kimmel graduated from Kent State University’s with a degree in journalism and mass communications, according to her Linkedin, which also lists that she was in the top one percent of her graduating class.

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

