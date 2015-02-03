Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ Parody is Perfection

In honor of “The Tonight Show” heading back to its Los Angeles roots for the week, Jimmy Fallon opened the show with his own recreation of the legendary, oh-so-’90s “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” credits.

The team at “Tonight” is killer at digital-short-style sketches, and this was pretty spot on, save for some altered lyrics (he’s the “The Fresh Host of Tonight,” and he heads to L.A. from Rockefeller Center, not West Philadelphia.)

The details were predictably killer down to the spay paint can used as deodorant, the (impressive!) between-the-knees basketball dribble, the bright clothing, and the head swirl at the end that always used to make us laugh as kids.

In Jimmy’s version, there were some cameos: Alfonso Ribeiro shows up to do The Carlton, and Will Smith’s former sidekick DJ Jazzy Jeff comes through, too.

So yeah, it’s pretty much perfection. Watch it below, then relive the original here!