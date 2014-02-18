The 10 Best Moments From Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ Debut

Jimmy Fallon has officially kicked off his buzzy debut as the new host of the legendary NBC late-night talk show, “The Tonight Show.” For the first time in 40 years, the show made a triumphant return to the Big Apple, rounding out what will unmistakingly be a new era of the late night talk show.

Will Smith busted some moves, and U2 played a spectacular rooftop set, but the most impressive part of the night was the A-list lineup that stopped in to pay their dues after betting Fallon he would never host The Tonight Show.

All in all, the night was full of unexpected and hilarious moments, and we have narrowed it down to the top 10.

1. When Fallon came out from behind the curtain he looked excited and surprisingly nervous.

2. The opening title sequence of the show was directed by Spike Lee.

3. Will Smith and Jimmy Fallow dance the Carlton in matching denim overalls.

4. The two reminisced about Fallon’s performance of Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” as Neil Young and actually recreated the chorus.

5. Fallon began collecting from doubtful celebrities by stating, “To my buddy who said I’d never be the host of ‘The Tonight Show’ — and you know who you are — you owe me 100 bucks, buddy.” And out walked Robert De Niro, who slapped a Benjamin down on Fallon’s desk.

6. Stephen Colbert brought out his $100 dollars in the form of pennies, which he dumped on Fallon’s head. The two then snapped this selfie.

7. Mariah Carey pulled out the money she owed from her ever-expanding cleavage.

8. And Sarah Jessica Parker pulled out her money from her shoe.

9. The star studded surprises continued with appearances from Kim Kardashian, Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Joan Rivers, Mike Tyson, and Lady Gaga.

10. U2 performed their new single, “Invisible” on the Top of the Rock with the New York City skyline lit-up all around them.