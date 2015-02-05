Jimmy Fallon Staged an Epic ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reunion—and It’s Amazing

Jimmy Fallon is killing it this week. Broadcasting live from L.A., he’s already recreated the opening credits to the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and played “Password” with Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrel, but he outdid himself on Wednesday when he got (most) of the original gang back together for an epic “Saved by the Bell” reunion.

In the worth-every-second sketch (it’s a glorious eight minutes!), Fallon and his team recreated Bayside High to a T—down to the red lockers, the PA system, the garbage bin next to the staircase, even the “students” in the background obliviously chit-chatting—and brought back Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen), Slater (Mario Lopez) , and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley), all of whom look exactly the same, and still nail the very specific inflections of their characters.

Obviously, there were original SBTB references aplenty—Zack’s gargantuan cell phone, Jessie’s infamous “I’m so excited” cry, buzz about the ubiquitous “big dance,” Slater’s unitard ballet moment, even Mr. Belding made an appearance, but there were also cracks about what the gang’s been up to since the show (ahem, “Showgirls.”)

The skit closes—of course—with the gang lip syncing Zack Attack’s (fictional) big hit “Friends Forever.”

Watch the amazing skit below!