Best Video Ever: Michelle Obama is Hilarious on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Ew’ Skit

As if Michelle Obama could really get any cooler: last night, the First Lady guest-starred on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, playing herself in the funny man’s always-hilarious “Ew” skit alongside fellow comedian Will Ferrell. And the results are, of course, comedic perfection.

The skit opens up with Fallon (playing Sara, with no “h,” because they’re “ew”) and Ferrell (Stacy) talking about normal teenage girl things, like going to the mall and kissing a Harry Styles poster, then MoBama makes her entrance.

She seems coy at first, not playing along with the exaggerated vocal work both Fallon and Ferrell are displaying–but as it goes on, she gets more and more into it. Then the whole thing turns into a PSA for healthy eating and fitness, two causes the First Lady has long openly advocated for.

So, should you have any desire to hear the First Lady say “Ewwwwwwww!,” watch the clip below. Happy Friday!