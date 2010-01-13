Jimmy Choo Shoes & Ugg Boots Collaborate

Next October, two very different brands on each end of the shoe spectrum will be joining forces to hopefully bring you the ultimate hybrid of comfortable and luxurious footwear. Ugg Boots and Jimmy Choo have officially announced their partnership in what will be a limited edition capsule collection of sheepskin boots designed with signature details embodying the Jimmy Choo brand.

Despite our inability to actually visualize the end product of this collaboration, we’re thinking that this step could be just what Ugg Boots needs to stay relevant moving forward into a new decade. The Australian shoe brand did, after all, top fashion fad lists of the past ten years, gaining mention alongside other fleeting trends like “whale tails” (yes, that would be thongs protruding above pantlines), trucker hats, and Crocs. Ouch.

We hope the Jimmy Choo touch will make wearing Ugg Boots cool once again. It would be nice to whip out the pair that’s been in hiding in our closets and get some more wear out of the $100+ purchase. However, if you’re looking for a brand new set to warm up your feet, you’ll have to dish out upwards of $595 for a pair from the new Ugg & Jimmy Choo line. Back to the cobbler, it is.

[WWD]



More News We Love:

Martin Scorsese Directs New Commercial for Chanel

Megan Fox Tattoos Erased in Armani Ad

6 Ways to Look Gorgeous in 2010