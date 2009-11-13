Jimmy Choo Opens Chinese Restaurant in London

Every girl loves a Jimmy Choo shoe, but will they love Jimmy Choo chinese? Our hypothetical fortune cookie says yes. Are you confused? Don’t worry we were too.

According to Elle UK, the famous shoe designer just recenlty opened a Chinese restaurant in London’s Sussex Place. The new restaurant, called Maximini is Malaysian-born Choo’s latest project. We like how he’s getting back to his Asian roots. We’re quite curious to stop by his new digs and see how his food compares to his footwear. One ticket to London, please?