Jimmy Choo to Launch Perfume

Many exciting developments are afoot at Jimmy Choo, the brand famous for its blatantly sexy footwear. On the beauty front, the company has just signed a 12-year contract with Inter Parfums to create and distribute a new scent.

Tamara Mellon, Jimmy Choo‘s founder and president, is the former British Vogue accessories editor, and says that her lifelong “vision [is to] to fully accessorize the woman, and fragrance is an integral part of the modern wardrobe.” Jimmy Choo was signed with Selective Beauty, but no scent was ever developed. Mellon’s dream is in better hands with Inter Parfums, which holds the fragrance licensing to Burberry, Lanvin, and Paul Smith. The brand’s extension will also feature scarves, swimsuits, and jewelry.

In addition to diversifying their focus, Jimmy Choo also has an upcoming collaboration with H&M, with the shoe company delivering its high-end glamour for less, starting November 14th. This marks H&M’s first alliance with an accessories brand, and Jimmy Choo will also design apparel to accompany the shoes and handbags.

As if these two huge developments weren’t enough for the luxury house, last week in Milan saw the launch of their new line of updated classics, a range of footwear appropriately deemed “24/7.” This collection, available in January, will focus on their top-selling past designs, such as the perfect pump, wedge, and flat. The range is a dream for women who crave stellar, time-honored style, and will see the ideal forms refreshed each season with new colors and materials.