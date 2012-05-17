Jimmy Choo Wants To Feature Your Own Personal Style



Fashion bloggers and personal style slaves of the world unite. If you happen to have a soft spot for luxury footwear, you’re in good company – really good company. We for one are completely addicted to all the new and sick blogs that seem to be popping up every day with a new lady or gent revealing their unique perspective on dressing — what’s not to like?!

Apparently, we’re not the only ones that feel that way either. In an effort to broaden its reach even more, Jimmy Choo is celebrating some of the internet’s biggest influencers in their sick new initiative, Choo 24:7. Whether you want to submit your own photos for a chance to make it onto the site (obviously rocking your own Choos won’t hurt your odds making the cut) or just want to cruise for some of your own outfit inspiration, there’s totally enough eye candy to go around for a while.

Oh and by the way, we’re totally loving the streaming Instagram scroll bar at the bottom of it too — this is stimulation overload at its finest.

In any case, we know what we’re going to be doing for the next bit of the afternoon, hope to see some of your beautiful faces on the site soon!