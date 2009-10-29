Jimmy Choo Collection for Charity Launches Today

Jimmy Choo‘s latest collection, Project PEP, launches today in Selfridges London. The charity based capsule collection is a vibrant, punk rock-inspired, non-traditional re-make of the otherwise classic Choo collections.

A portion of proceeds from these adorable stiletto heels, clutches, flip flops, and more, will be donated to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which in turn will focus on the Simelea Centre in South Africa. The Centre is a safe haven for rape victims in Cape Town, and with funding, it will be able to remain open 24 hours a day. This will help prevent women and children from contracting HIV, as the clinic will distribute vital life saving treatments within hours of being infected.

On a lighter note, Project PEP and Jimmy Choo also launched a social media push to promote the charity, by asking fashionistas to upload photos based on the theme: “You, Your Shoes, and 72,” all the photos have now been reviewed and will be on display at the event today.

In addition, the label compromised their annual cruise ad campaign to promote Project PEP. The capsule collection will be available in Jimmy Choo stores worldwide, Neiman Marcus, and Saks Fifth Avenue, come November 4.

With price points of $90 dollars for the flip flops, we’ll be first online next Wednesday, ready to help out a cause while picking up a causal pair of Jimmy Choos.

(WWD)