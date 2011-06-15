Jimmy Choo Celebrates 15 Years of Drool-Worthy Shoes

Not only is Jimmy Choo celebrating its fifteenth anniversary, but the company was just sold to Labelux for nearly $900 million. To celebrate its anniversary, the company, founded by Tamara Mellon, is releasing a coffee table book, creating a charitable foundation, and releasing a capsule collection of 15 of the company’s hits.

Shoes in the Icons collection include the Feather, worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in an early episode of “Sex and the City” (“I lost my Choo!”), and Macy, a bestseller most recently worn on the red-carpet by Natalie Portman.

According to Vogue UK, various women’s charities will benefit from proceeds of Icons sales, priced between $850 and $3,785. The coffee table book, Jimmy Choo XV, will be available in November and 100 percent of sales will also go toward charities via the Jimmy Choo Foundation.

The full Icons collection will be revealed later today in New York. Which Choo would you choose for the Icons?