Jimin Told A Story About Crying Over BTS’ ‘Hard Times’ & Now We’re Crying Too

Right now, BTS is on top of the world — literally. Just last year, they became the only K-pop act to ever top the U.S. Billboard charts! But the group’s road to success was far from smooth or easy. Jimin revealed BTS’ hard times in an episode of the Bring The Soul docu-series, and trust us, it will touch your heart.

Jimin told the tear-jerker of a story in the third episode of Bring The Soul, which just premiered today. The docu-series has six episodes total, available exclusively on the Weverse app. It started airing in August with a new episode every Tuesday, and each episode follows a specific theme. Episode three is called “Relationship” and the subtitle reads, “JIMIN to JUNG KOOK, ‘Apparently, I said I feel alone…'”

Sure enough, the episode focused on Jimin and Jungkook’s relationship. At one point, Jimin and Jungkook sit down to eat dinner together. Jimin starts discussing the members of BTS and their “hard times.” He recalls, “I came to the hotel and asked for more soju. Then I said I’m really lonely. I kept saying I don’t think using separate rooms was a good idea.”

Aww, Jimin! He went on to admit that he once cried while talking about his bandmates (and really, who can blame him?). Jungkook teased him, asking, “Why? Why’d you cry? You like us so much?”

Then Jimin explained: “Not because I like you guys so much, but because you guys were all going through hard times. I was, too. Everyone was telling me not to think too much into it. But in my opinion, we are a team. And we’ll be together in the future, so how can I not care?”

Okay, come on, could they be any more endearing? This group is clearly more than just a band. They’re more like brothers, and it’s beautiful that they’re not afraid to show how much they care for each other.