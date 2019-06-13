Jimin Just Shared The Most Amazing Video For BTS’ 6th Anniversary & The ARMY Can’t Even

The ARMY has every reason to celebrate today! Jimin’s new emotional video for BTS’ 6th anniversary is honestly one of the sweetest things we’ve ever seen. In honor of BTS FESTA, and to celebrate the group’s uber-loyal fans, Jimin–the youngest BTS member, just dropped a super emotional video. So for those of you that don’t know, each year, BTS celebrates FESTA from June 3 to June 13. The 10-day long event is in celebration of the group’s formation way back in 2013.

During FESTA, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga unleash a slew of exclusive content from behind-the-scenes footage, new songs, choreography, personal tidbits and everything in between to treat their fans to more insider deets on their exciting lives. So far, our favorite gem from this year’s FESTA hands down has been Jimin’s delightfully adorable video.

So let’s get into this super cute vid. With the help of BTS’ professional staff, Jimin created something that the BTS ARMY can cherish whenever they want. The video opens with a hand-drawn graphic that reads, “BTS X ARMY” with the word “start” next to an arrow. With animation and some personal footage of all seven guys, the video shows the band rehearsing, goofing off backstage, and performing to sold-out audiences. Of course, Jimin picked the perfect song to play in the background of the video, “Love Yourself.”

As the video comes to a close, Jimin writes, “Thank u… and… I’ll never forget it.”

Obviously, the ARMY has not yet recovered. One BTS fan wrote,

jimin, this video is so touching and beautiful. seeing all those scenes play right before our eyes made us cry. thank you so much for everything. you’ve come a long way and we are happy and proud to see your growth. you’re one of a kind. talented with a huge heart. we love you

Ahhh we love it!

If you need more BTS in your life (because why wouldn’t you?), the band’s “Muster” event is right around the corner. The guys will meet with fans in Busan, South Korea at the Busan Asia Auxiliary Stadium on June 15 and June 16 before moving to Seoul’s Olympic Gymnastics Arena on June 22 and June 23.

Get into it.