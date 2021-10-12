Meghan King’s Ex-Husband Called Himself ‘Anti-Biden’ Days Before She Married the President’s Nephew

Diss! Jim Edmonds shaded Meghan King and Cuffe Owens before their wedding by wearing a T-shirt that dissed his ex-wife’s new husband’s uncle, President Joe Biden.

King, a former cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Owens, the nephew of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, married on Monday, October 11, in Pennsylvania. The nuptials—which were attended by the POTUS and FLOTUS—were held at the home of the groom’s parents, Jack and Valerie Owens. (Valerie—who is President Biden’s sister and serves as one of his advisors—planned the wedding along with her daughters, Casey and Missy.)

Two days before the wedding, King’s ex-husband’s daughter, Hayley Edmonds, posted a photo of her and her father—who was married to King from 2014 to 2021—in matching T-shirts that read “Anti Biden Social Club” on the back. “Your opinion? We don’t care,” Hayley wrote in the caption. “Thanks @brittanyaldean for the inspo 💗.”

A source told Us Weekly on Monday that Edmonds was given a “heads’ up” about his ex-wife’s wedding before she tied the knot. “She has very little communication with her ex, but he was given a heads up a few days prior,” the insider said. “Mainly because her kids were part of the wedding.”

King and Edmonds share three kids: Aspen, 4, Hayes, 3, and Hart, 3. They married in 2014 and separated in October 2019. they finalized their divorce in May after a long custody battle over their children. According to Us Weekly, King and Owens dated for three weeks before their wedding. “Her family is a bit shocked that she tied the knot so quickly,” a source told the magazine. In an interview with Brides published on Monday, King revealed that she and Owens met on a dating app and that she met his family after one week of dating.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” she said. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

As for their wedding, King revealed that the date of her and Owens’ nuptials was also the wedding anniversary of his parents. “We toyed around with an L.A. wedding — at an estate or venue or something — but the truth is it never felt right to either one of us,” she said. “When we realized that Cuffe’s parents’ wedding anniversary — October 11 — was a holiday Monday, we both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it and how we were going to do it. It’s a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do.”

For the occasion, King wore a short white blazer dress by Rasario from Matches Fashion online. Owens, for his part, dressed in a navy blue Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit. “I bought thousands of dollars worth of dresses online — everything from traditional gowns to cocktail dresses off the rack,” King told Brides. “And, breaking from tradition, I tried all of them on for Cuffe to see. We both found ourselves getting caught up in expectations of tradition with the dress when I just decided to wear what felt most like ‘me.’”