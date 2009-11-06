Jim Carrey: Movie Star Launches Website

It’s no secret that Jim Carrey is a strange dude. I mean, if you’ve spent your career playing characters like the Grinch (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), the Riddler (Batman Forever), and Ace Ventura (Ace Ventura: Pet Detective), how could you not be? But if you’re not convinced, check out the comedic actor’s recently launched website and you’ll see what we mean.

The homepage of Carrey’s flash powered site is like an acid trip that takes you straight to Carrey land, with plenty of mini Carreys popping up in strange places (like on the head of a bird for example) in homage to his past movie roles–some of which we get, and some we’re not so sure about. You’re just going to have to visit the site for yourself, but we’ll give you one more visual: Imagine the outline of the Grinch’s face emerging from a blob of hedges that double as a toaster, burning two slices of bread. If this makes sense to you, please by all means, share your thoughts below.

Go see Carrey’s new film, A Christmas Carol, which comes out in theaters today!