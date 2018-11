Name: Jillian Hoey

Agency: Trump Agency

Hometown: Holyoke, Massachusetts

New York City Neighborhood: I live in a model apartment in the East Village when I stay in the city.

Most Incredible Model Moment: Shooting wtih Bruce Webber for Abercrombie; he’s now my favorite photographer I’ve worked with!

Summer Plans: I’m deferring from NYU to try modeling for a year.

Describe your uniform: Jeans, t-shirt, and flat shoes with a big bag