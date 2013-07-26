StyleCaster
Jill Zarin's Summery Hamptons Luncheon: Event Recap

by
To celebrate summer, Jill Zarin hosted a ladies luncheon at her new Hamptons home. Outside guests shopped beauty offerings from European Waxing CompanySaks Fifth Avenue, Grande Lash MD, Spa Sonic, and SolarEX MD, while being treated to manicures from Lusty Lacquers and drinks by Ultimat Vodka.

Inside Temptu and Warren TriComi gave mini makeovers, and David Burke served up yummy appetizers for everyone. Couture Candy was on hand with a beautiful candy bar and fashion brands like Jacques Fath were on site.

Click through above to see photos from the celebrity-studded affair!

Jill Zarin poses with guest Christie Brinkley.

Bravo star Patti Stanger poses on the red carpet.

Horizon Cosmetics was on hand with samples.

Real Housewives of New York City's Countess Luann and Aviva Drescher stopped by the party.

Guests were treated to mini makeovers by the Warren Tricomi and Temptu.

2012's Miss USA Nana Meriwether was in attendance.

Ballerina Irina Dvorovenko was treated to a manicure from Lusty Lacquers.

