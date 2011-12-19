Jill Zarin Channels Her Inner Elizabeth Taylor

When Bravo announced that they were canning a few of The Real Housewives of New York City, I was pretty devastated. Sure, there were a couple that I was happy to see hit the road (I won’t name names…), but one firing in particular was unjust.

Jill Zarin, wife of the perpetually loving Bobby and mother of the adorable Ally, is the quintessential Jewish mother, and the loss of her hilarious commentary will surely be detrimental to the show. But most importantly though, it hasn’t been detrimental to Jill’s career.

With her burgeoning shapewear collection Skweez Couture, she has set out to make ladies feel a little more comfortable and a lot chicer when they step out of the house. And now, she’s trying her hand at jewelry design. (And if you watched her as a housewife, you know she knows a thing or two about jewels, honey.)

This past week, she skipped over to Christie’s to be one of the many well-heeled ladies who bid on jewelry from Elizabeth Taylor‘s iconic collection. She walked away with numerous items, including a stunning multi-colored gemstone ring by Zorab. This is an incredibly sentimental piece, as Taylor herself hit the town with it adorning her finger.

The photo above showcases Jill front row at the auction eager to get her bid on. Oh, and take a look at the sparkler on her finger — that’s a piece from the upcoming Jill Zarin Collection (set for a Fall 2012 release!). Click through the gallery to take a peek at the bling Jill scooped up.