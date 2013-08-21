Jill Stuart: 20 Things I’m Loving Now

Ever wonder what top designers are doing/wearing/eating/loving in their spare time? Us too! That’s why we decided to find out, via a short but informative survey aptly titled “20 Things I’m Loving Now.”

Sent to a variety of designers and fashion insiders, our questionnaire seeks to find out what quotidien things make interesting people tick—from the books they’re reading and the shows they’re DVRing, to the cocktail they’re sipping.

Of course, we also asked about fashion, but instead of seeking long-winded responses, we decided to keep it short and snappy: A go-to piece of denim, what shoes they’re favoring today, the most comfy T-shirt—you get the picture.

Next up: celebrated fashion designer Jill Stuart, who filled us in on 20 things she’s loving now. Read on!

1. Trend:

Texture!

2. Shoes:

I love my Jill Stuart wedges, they just go with everything!

3. Denim:

Acne, they fit so well.

4. Top:

Vintage YSL blouses are so classic and cool.

5. Underpinnings:

Morgan Lane, designed by my daughter. I may be biased, but everything is so cute that it’s hard to resist.

6. Planning:

Fashion Week is around the corner so my mind is focused on that. But I did manage to fit in a trip to Greece last week.

7. Cocktail:

A good old Coca-Cola.

8. Restaurant:

[New York’s] The Waverly Inn. I love it because it has that perfect neighborly vibe and the food is always delicious.

9. Reading:

I just finished Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter. It was so captivating it was hard to put down.

10. DVRing:

“Scandal.” It’s highly addictive.

11. Applying:

Essie nail polish in “After School Boy Blazer.” It’s THE perfect navy. And I love Kérastase hair masks; my hair just drinks them up.

12. Blasting:

Daft Punk! “Instant Crush” is sort of on repeat in my studio.

13. Unwinding:

Luckily it’s still summer, so I’ve been spending time at my house in the Hamptons. For something that requires less travel, I love massages.

14. Indulging:

Gummy bears and peanut butter-filled pretzels. We keep both around my office which is both amazing and unkind.

15. Coveting:

I would love to buy a painting by Lucien Smith.

16. Accessorizing:

Any vintage jewelry.

17. Morning:

Anything from the Juice Press. My favorite juices are the Dr. Green and Watermelon.

18. Culture:

The Parrish Museum in The Hamptons is the most beautiful space.

19. Getaway:

My favorite place, always, is Italy. I’m actually learning to speak Italian a little bit—my daughters bought me Rosetta Stone and I’ve been practicing.

20. Store:

Am I allowed to say Jill Stuart? Actually, I’m really excited for the new Dover Street Market to open in New York this fall.