Jill Martin and Dana Ravich Help Us Find Emmy Looks For Less

After going through every gown and accessory from the Emmys, we decided that we had to learn how to emulate some of our favorite looks. Of course, no one here at the StyleCaster offices is ready to jaunt off to Pucci for a couture beaded ensemble (unfortunately, we had a scheduling conflict with our daily lunchtime run to Starbucks) , so we got the scoop from two of our fave fashion experts on how to get our red carpet on the cheap.

Jill Martin, Today Show contributor & author of I Have Nothing To Wear!, and co-author & stylist Dana Ravich share their insider thoughts on how to get Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and Sarah Hyland‘s A-list looks on a D-list budget.

Gwyneth Paltrow:

“Gwyneth’s dress was so spectacular, and the beading so ornate, it’s bound to be an inspiration for other designers,” explains Martin. “However, this look is a bit too hard to carry off with the bare midriff, and without looking like an obvious copy. A better way to go is to pair a long black beaded skirt from someplace like Topshop with a tight-fitted black t-shirt from the Gap. If you want to achieve that look exactly, be on the lookout in department stores such as Bloomingdale’s for designers like ABS that will likely come out with their own version. It’s best to keep it simple with the jewelry when the dress makes such a statement on its own. Stores like J. Crew have great costume jewelry and you can find fun bracelets that look substantial to polish it off.”

Nina Dobrev:

“Red was the color of the night, and you will be seeing it in stores everywhere,” says Ravich. “Designers such as Faviana (available in department stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue) will likely be showing a similar gown, although more wearable for real life. You can find beautiful jewelry that looks just like the real thing from Roberta Chiarella. As glamorous as this look is, you can look just as chic in your own strapless red dress and choker necklace. The one thing to be aware of when looking for a similar dress is the fabric. Stay away from cheap looking fabrics such as taffeta and opt for a fabric that is more matte like Nina’s to achieve that rich look.”

Sarah Hyland:

“This dress is youthful, pretty, and fashion forward. One shoulder dresses were all over the red carpet and will therefore be all over the stores,” Martin insists. “The belt detail adds a figure-flattering touch and a bit of pop, so again, in order to maintain a rich look, you want to keep the jewelry minimal and let the belt be the glam focal point. Dresses similar to this one will be at stores like JC Penny and Kohl’s. If you find a dress you love and it doesn’t have a belt, finding one at someplace like H&M will add that sparkle. For a fab pair of metallic heels, check out Nina Shoes. Nina also has great clutches that work with all the shoes on their site.”

Jill Martin is an Emmy Award-winning television personality, fashion expert and co-author of the New York Times best-selling style guide I Have Nothing to Wear! and Fashion for Dummies. She is a contributor on NBC’s Today Show and is known for her wildly popular “Ambush Makeover” and “Steals & Deals” segments. Jill is also a reporter for the New York Knicks, conducting celebrity interviews at half-time.

Dana Ravich is a fashion stylist and co-authorthe New York Times best-selling style guide I Have Nothing to Wear! and Fashion for Dummies. She works in the fashion and entertainment industry styling models and celebrities for editorial, catalog, advertising and television shoots.

Photos courtesy of SIPA