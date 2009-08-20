Name: Jill Kargman

Age: 34

Occupation: Novelist

Location: NYC

1.What is your go-to shopping destination?



Barney‘s, Mayle (I’m suicidal they’re closed now), Lyell, and secret stores are Sir in Brooklyn and Pinky Otto in the East Village.



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?



A typical New Yorker who can’t drive and wears all black.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?



A pretty party dress I can wear to the five weddings I have this fall.

4. Who are your favorite designers?



Karl and Marc.

5. What is your favorite tradition?



I would say mellow Friday nights. We kind of have our own Shabbat. Sometimes I’ll go to temple and it’s not about, you know, Adonai, it’s about songs and warmth and being together. Then we have people over, friends, other families, and just hang out. We order in though…it’s not like I’m roasting a brisket or anything.



6. If your life was made into a movie, who would you want to star as you? Why?



Well I just saw the best movie I have seen in years called 500 Days of Summer and I loved Zooey Deschanel’s performance; so I guess her, even though I have brown eyes instead of her fabulous baby blues.



7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?



Edwardian, then Burlesque.



8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?



Hmmm…I guess New York Magazine or Time Out New York— they’re the only ones I read cover-to-cover. I’d probably be dressed in one of my all-black Sicilian Widow ensembles.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?



Wednesday Addams.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Little black dresses, black bags, black boots, black heels, and black jackets.

11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?



SPF 70.

12. Tell us about your signature drink- what is it, where do you get it?

Sprite. Seriously. Everyone teases me and says I’m the Britney Spears of the east side, but it’s true. I f*cking love “Limon.”

13. It’s your Final Supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?



My kids, my husband, my parents, my brother Will, and my five best friends; we’d chow Rao’s lemon chicken and penne vodka and my mom’s chocolate cake for dessert.

14. What movie gets better even after the 30-something time??

Hannah and Her Sisters.



15. What theme song best describes your life?

I guess lyrically, “These are the Days to Remember” by Billy Joel, even though I’m a Nine Inch Nails fan 🙂

16. What inspires you?

My kids; Sadie, Ivy, and Fletch.

17. What’s next?



My new novel, ARM CANDY, about an aging model who is 39 and freaking that the one thing the world has valued her for is beginning to fade.