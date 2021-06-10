Jill Biden Low-Key Shaded Melania Trump’s ‘I Don’t Care’ Jacket With a Message of Her Own

During her recent trip to the U.K. with President Joe Biden, it appears First Lady Dr. Jill Biden shaded Melania Trump with her “love” jacket on full display. The word was emblazoned in silver beads on the back of Dr. Biden’s blazer, a sight that echoed one of Mrs. Trump’s own jacket moments back in 2018—only that time, the message was very different.

As you may remember, the former First Lady once wore an army green jacket with the quote “I Really Don’t Care, Do You?” on the back of it. The timing of the outfit couldn’t have been any less pointed: Mrs. Trump wore the jacket while visiting a children’s migrant detention center at the Texas-Mexico border in 2018, a move that led many to interpret her choice of jacket as a commentary on the crisis detained children faced after her husband, then-president Donald Trump, established a policy of separating migrant children from their parents.

Fast forward to 2021, and Dr. Biden’s “Love” jacket is certainly singing a different tune—and some are convinced that the First Lady wore it purposely in order to draw a contrast to her predecessor! You can see a photo of Dr. Biden in the jacket below, along with a similar version in white that’s available to purchase if you’d care to match with none other than FLOTUS.

While Dr. Biden did not say if her jacket’s message was intended as a way of shading the former first lady, she did make clear the meaning that it held for her while abroad. “I think that we’re bringing love from America,” the First Lady told a group of reporters after arriving in the U.K. with her husband, President Biden, according to Hollywood Life. “This is a global conference, and we are trying to bring unity across the globe. And I think it’s needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic.”

Still, even if First Lady Biden couldn’t admit her oh-so-subtle shade at Mrs. Trump, social media users certainly took it that way. “I cannot express enough how much I appreciate and love Dr. Jill Biden’s First Lady fashion,” wrote one Twitter user. “Especially comparing it to her predecessor. (It’s the subtle things)” Another wrote, “Tell us you’re classier than Melania Trump without telling us,” alongside a photo of Dr. Biden in the “Love” jacket.

