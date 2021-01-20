Dr. Jill Biden Wore Sparkles To The Inauguration & I’m Screaming

And just like that, a fashionable First Lady was born. Today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as our 46th President of the United States and of course, I’m very excited. But in truth, I’m just as thrilled to have Dr. Jill Biden in the White House. An educator, a kind soul and an all-around badass, Dr. Biden’s stay in the White House can only mean good things for America, so I’m here to hype her up, starting with Jill Biden’s inauguration day look, of course.

With everything going on in the world (a full-fledged pandemic, a recently-attempted government coup), it’s no surprise that this year, the inauguration was set up a bit differently. The Bidens had to miss out on crowds of citizens and big public appearances and participate in a smaller, safer celebration to be broadcast to these same people from home.

That said, spirits were still high and looks were still served. Joe looked sharp as ever, you already know my girl Madame Vice President Kamala Harris slayed. Still, I think the First Lady had the best look of the day. In addition to being intelligent, sweet and funny, Dr. Jill Biden knows how to dress.

As she stood by her hubby’s side on his inauguration day, she served full “I’m In The White House Now” realness in a custom shimmering (!) blue dress with sheer neckline by Markarian, Alexandra O’Neill’s NYC-based brand, plus a matching coat with tonal trim and details, matching satin gloves and a mask that both complimented her look and showed her dedication to keeping Americans safe. She wore her hair down and sported some glitzy Swarovski pearls and crystals to complete the look.

Also, it would be remiss of me not to mention Dr. Biden’s head-to-toe purple look from last night, worn while paying her respects for the American lives lost to the coronavirus. Dr. Biden joined her husband, Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff at the National Mall in a tonal purple ensemble featuring a beautiful coat, gloves and mask, all by Jonathan Cohen.

Today isn’t about fashion, but I’ll be damned if I don’t give this look the hype it deserves. Biden’s look was sparkling, beautiful and strong—and it’s a reminder that our country can soon be beautiful and strong again, too. Cheers to a First Lady dedicated to bringing America positive change and fire ‘fits. We love you, Dr. Biden!