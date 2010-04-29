Jil Sander Will Continue Uniqlo Collaboration, Calls It ‘Destiny’

Image: Uniqlo

Minimalists rejoice: Jil Sander has signed on to continue her line with Japanese store, Uniqlo, reports WWD. With two of her +J collections having nearly sold out at retail, and Fall 2010 already in the works, the minimalist German designer opted to extend her relationship with what is often thought of as Japanese Gap’s parent company, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

Since Im very, very impressed with what we can do and what Uniqlo can do, I decided to go on. So Im timeless for the moment, Sander told the fashion news site.

The former high-fashion designer rose to fame in the Nineties when a sleek minimal approach was all the rage in fashion. Sander left her namesake label behind in 2004 due to reported disagreements with its then owner Prada Group.

It seems relations among her Japan-based partner are going a bit smoother the designer indicated to the fashion trade publication that there are currently discussions about launching bags and footwear for Uniqlo in the future.

When the deal first hit the presses, Fast Fashion indicated the Sander would oversee all men’s and women’s apparel, although thus far, her concentration has rested solely on the successful +J line.

Its very nice for me that they listen, that they understand, they go forward, Sander said. Its almost like destiny.