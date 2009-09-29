Jil Sander Style Now Accessible Via Uniqlo

If you happen to be in London or New York this week, make sure to stop by Uniqlo for Jil Sander‘s highly-anticipated collaboration called +J. The ads have been out for a while since Sander announced her emergence from hibernation, and, in typical Sander fashion, the clothes look somber and perfect for winter. Mostly outerwear, knitwear, and cashmere, the prices are between £14.99 to £99.

Also being sold are accessories, which have not been unveiled yet; we’re guessing very functional bags. The line launches Thursday at the New York location on Broadway, but will also be available online at uniqlo.com.

Coming out of retirement must have had an inspiring effect on the designer, as the Jil Sander Group has also announced the launching of the online store at JILSANDER.com. Beginning this winter, Jil Sander’s luxurious accessories and fragrance line will be available online for purchase; this includes bags, shoes, and eyewear as well as mens’ and womens’ ready-to-wear.