All The Buzz On Jil Sander’s Spring 2013 Comeback

Jil Sander’s Spring 2013 show during Milan Fashion Week — her first since rejoining her eponymous label last Spring — was hotly anticipated by both critics and fashion enthusiasts. It seems the buzz was warranted: Sander’s collection was packed with her signature architectural silhouettes, strategic use of color and chic less-is-more philosophy.

Here’s some backstory to understand why there was so much buzz surrounding the 68-year-old’s return: Belgian designer Raf Simons — who helmed Jil Sander since 2005 to great acclaim — abruptly departed the house last February, paving the way for rumors that Sander would be swooping in once again. (Sander came and went from her label twice, most notably in 2004, when she reportedly butted heads with then-owner Prada).

Even with her departures and side projects (most recently, a capsule collection for fast-fashion giant Uniqlo), Sander has long been regarded as the queen of luxe minimalism since starting her line in the early-’70s. Heralding in an era of sartorial restraint that gained traction in the ’90s, Sander’s name is synonymous with clean lines, austere cuts and a neutral color palette.

So, what did the critics make of her comeback collection? The New York Times’ Eric Wilson said it surely surpassed the expectations of buyers and editors, while the Wall Street Journal summed it up with a simple opening line: Jil. Is. Back. Not everyone was as quick to gush, however, as The Daily Beast’s Robin Givhan praised elements of Sander’s return, but also called the collection dull and mechanical.

