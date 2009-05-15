Object Of Desire

Jil Sander Lace-up leather brogues, $505 at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Because this Spring menswear is a huge trend for women, and these black flat dress shoes are the perfect way to participate in the menswear trend without dressing in it head-to-toe.

Reason #2

Jil Sander is renowned for creating classic, timeless pieces that last a lifetime and these black leather flats are just such an item.

Reason #3

You’ll be surprised by just how versatile these lace-up brogues truly are – worn with a pair of black cigarette pants and blouse, you have the perfect office look; thrown with casual jeans and a tee-shirt, you’re ready for weekend chores or a casual get-together; and styled with a classic LBD and beautiful jewelry, you instantly have a flawless outfit for a formal affair (and you don’t even have to wear heels!).