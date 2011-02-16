Jil Sander Inks Deal With Damiani

This morning WWD has some very exciting news. Jil Sander has signed on with Damiani to produce a line of jewelry and watches.

Fashion fanatics will immediately remember last season’s incredibly unique and beautiful earrings, which were produced by Damiani. The deal was inked after the great response to their first collection together. The line is set to hit Jil Sander boutiques, select department and jewelry stores, and the Damiani owned Rocca Stores early 2010.

Jil Sander creative director Raf Simons told WWD, “I feel no limitations in this new direction for the brand as long as we can create items in the very specific Jil Sander style: sophisticated, luxurious and ultramodern.”

Needless to say, we cannot wait to see what Simons dreams up next (as long as he doesn’t discontinue those earrings).