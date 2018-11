Jil Sander, who among other things legitimized our love for over the top fringe, has launched Jil Sander Eyewear. With over 20 styles of both plastic and metal-rimmed frames, there is sure to be a pair to suit anyone. Styles range from classic tortoise shell frames to of-the-moment wayfarer-esque to adventurously colorful. They will be available at Jil Sander stores and marchon.com for around $250.