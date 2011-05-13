Jewels! Anthropologie’s Glam Organic Earring Collab

Anthropologie has carved quite the little blissful, charming world for themselves and their legions of devotees and they’ve invited jewelry designer Melissa Joy Manning into it via a 100 one-of-a-kind earring capsule collection. Integrating rough stones including Fossil Coral, Perovian Opal, multiple types of Agate, Jasper, Turquoise and way more, the earrings have an interesting boho organic yet glam feel in both vibrant and earthy color ways.

This is an amazing project because Anthropologie basically said, we trust you. As an artist, that’s the ultimate gift and you really can’t ask for more. To be given free reign within your aesthetic and color palette is liberating and rewarding, Manning explains of the union.

The earrings retail for $298 and are available at select Anthropologie stores nationwide now.