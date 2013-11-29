StyleCaster
Under $50: 15 Unique Pieces of Jewelry Perfect for Gifting

Meghan Blalock
Congratuations: Now that you’re officially stuffed with as much food as you can possibly handle, and you’ve had your fill of fun family time, gifting season has officially begun. What, you haven’t even started? Join the club!

MORE: Black Friday 2013: The Best Sales You Need to Know

To say finding the perfect gift for everyone in your life is stressful would be a massive understatement. But we’re here to help make the quest a little bit easier with this little-known (read: sarcasm) tidbit of information: Women love jewelry. And, luckily, there’s plenty of affordable options to go around.

MORE: 10 Stylish Pairs of Snow Boots for Less Than $200

Click through the gallery above to see our 15 favorite unique jewelry pieces—from the likes of Marc Jacobs, Madewell, and ASOS—for less than $50 a pop. It’s not too good to be true, folks!

1 of 15

Studded Leather Cuff, $27; at ASOS
 

Lucky Lady Ring, $12; at Gypsy Warrior

Radiant Ear Cuff, $38; at Need Supply

Statement Gem Necklace, $45; at ASOS

Sam Edelman Stud Earrings, $25; at Piperlime

Orbit Bracelet, $48; at Madewell

Marc by Marc Jacobs Rhinestone Cat Earrings, $48; at Saks

Hammered Metal/Silk Cord Bracelet, $29; at Brooks Brothers

Gemstone Stud Earrings, $48; at River Island
 

Metallic Feather Ear Cuff, $24; at River Island

Kenneth Jay Lane Disc Earrings, $50; at ASOS

Dragons Bangle, $30; at Gypsy Warrior

Metallic Studs, $28; at Fossil

Ella Statement Necklace, $24; at Boohoo

Alex and Ani Tree of Life Earrings, $24; at Bloomingdale's

