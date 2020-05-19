6 Summer Jewelry Trends That Even Look Good Paired With Sweats

So it turns out my summer social calendar might not be as full as I’d hoped for (thanks, ‘rona), but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to look good on the daily! Still, I can’t necessarily justify dressing up every single day when the only one who sees me is my shih tzu pup, so I’m using my accessories as a means to ~express myself~. Luckily, it turns out most of the jewelry trends for summer 2020 look just as good with my tie dye sweats as they would’ve with my beachside bar happy hour lewks!

Curious as to what’s in style right now? Chains, chains, chains, baby. The more the merrier! The chunkier the better! And speaking of chunky, you might as well layer on some charms, too—charm bracelets and pendant necklaces have risen from the dead, and I’m positively thrilled. For some more playful options, slap on a few beaded or braided friendship bracelets and a pair of colorful earrings. Don’t be afraid to go bold! Last but not least, swap out your perfectly-rounded pearls for more earthy, natural styles that give a just-found-these-on-the-beach vibe. It’s okay if you only “found” one, BTW, as solo earrings are also hot right now.

Are you getting excited?? See, we don’t have to go out to look cute AF! I fully plan on layering on as many jewelry trends as I can manage and then snapping a mirror challenge selfie to show them off on the ‘Gram. Is accessorizing the new socializing? TBH, I could get used to this.

Read on for the six hottest jewelry trends of summer, plus tons of ways to shop them now.

1. Link Up

In the words of Nick Jonas’ underrated 2014 solo hit, “You’ve got me in chains for your love!” Seriously, though. Chain necklaces and bracelets are everywhere rn. Thick or thin, long or short, gold or silver—it doesn’t matter! That said, many are flocking to wide rectangular links, similar to the style of Mejuri’s Bold Link Chain Necklace.

If oversized chains or wide links feel too chunky for your personal aesthetic, skip the necklace and try a chain earring to test out the trend without having it front-and-center. The Shashi Maui Earrings are the perfect pick.

Missoma is another brand that knows a thing or two about a great chain, and their Gold Axiom Chain Necklace has been seen on the neck of major model babe Gigi Hadid. Excuse me while I buy it now before it sells out.

2. Sea Gems

Give perfect pearls a hard pass in favor of rougher, more natural shapes. Rounded pearls are so yesterday, while imperfect shapes feel effortless and beachy. For a pop of color, pair with a seaglass-esque moment, courtesy of the Shashi Brilliance Earrings. Total dreamy mermaid vibes.

If Jackie O was a mermaid, she would’ve definitely worn BaubleBar’s Lacey Pearl Statement Necklace in lieu of her usual perfectly-rounded strand. I dare say it’s perfectly imperfect.

If hoops are more your speed, the Lele Sadoughi Petite Jelly Bean Hoops will become your new go-to. These go with any outfit, from a white tank and denim cutoffs to a swimsuit coverup to a flirty summer dress. We love a multipurpose hoop!

3. Camp Vibes

No, not Met Gala camp, but summer camp! Jewelry with a handmade feel gives off a laidback, effortless vibe, whether beaded or braided. The trend is everywhere this season (Did you know Dior makes their own friendship bracelets?!), and if you aren’t crafty enough to DIY it yourself, you can order a few pieces instead. The BaubleBar Custom Chevron Seed Bead Bracelet is a great personalized pick.

If you really want to play up summer trends like tie dye and seashells, the Venessa Arizona Fantasea Bracelet is for you. If mermaids had friendship bracelets, I guarantee they’d look a whole lot like this.

Roxanne Assoulin bracelets are kitschy and campy in all the right ways, and they’ve become an iconic piece in the accessory world. You can choose from tons of sayings and colorways, but I like the Roxanne Assoulin Remind Yourself Bracelet best.

4. Solo Play

Two isn’t always better than one! A single earring was spotted on the Spring/Summer 2020 runways of Marc Jacobs, Tibi and Prabal Gurung, and you don’t have to buy something new to get the look (although, you can). Wear one earring from a pair you already own, or invest in a solo statement earring like the Chloé Horn Earring.

Again, you don’t have to buy a solo earring when you could just wear one of a pair on its own, but there are an awful lot of cute solo options to choose from. I particularly like this dainty, personalized Adina’s Jewels Double Initial Drop Earring.

If you have multiple piercings in one ear, you can use a solo earring with multiple closures to get creative. I’m obsessed with the Maria Tash Short Chain Handcuff Clickers, which you can wear hanging down or “cuff” to two lobe piercings.

5. Bright On

Metallics are nice and all, but summer is all about embracing color, and colorful jewels are the move! No, you don’t need to spend your life’s savings on pink diamonds and precious rubies. A pop of color doesn’t have to cost a lot, and these Shashi Atlantis Earrings are a perfect example. At just under $50, they look like a million bucks!

Rainbow rings were all the rage in 2019, and they’ve made a revival for 2020, too. No complaints here! This time around I’ll go for a silver take with the Barzel Rhodium Plated Eternity Gemstone Ring.

I do love one standout hue, but what can I say, the more colors the merrier! These XYIYI Acrylic Earrings are just $10 bucks, and they’re the ultimate finishing touch to an all-white summer outfit.

6. Charmed, I’m Sure

Charm bracelets are officially back in style, but there are a million new ways to rock the look. Go for a chunky gold pendant like the Gorjana Banks Coin Necklace, or stick with a classic bracelet with multiple charms instead. You’ve got options!

This dainty Swarovski Symbolic Charm Necklace is a truly beautiful piece, and I just love how the turquoise and green accents pop against the silver. Charm bracelets are traditionally a bit chunky, so I love this lighter take.

That said, Pandora is the move when you want a classic charm bracelet—although they do have some modernized takes. For example, I’m madly in love with this Pandora Moments Snake Chain Bracelet. So chic! I like it on its own, but it would be even better once I piled on some charms.

