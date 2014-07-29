StyleCaster
20 Chic Pieces of Jewelry That You Can Customize

Kristen Bousquet
If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your mom, your bridesmaids, your best friend—or even a little something for yourself—look no further than customizable jewelry. There’s nothing more special that receiving something that was made just for you.

MORE: 5 Ways You’re Ruining Your Jewelry (and What to do About it)

The web is full of some really amazing pieces that are customizable whether it be bracelets, necklaces, rings or other accessories. It’s a sure way to put a smile on someone’s face (and win brownie points for being thoughtful and gifting something super fashionable and chic). A piece of personalized jewelry is something that many will hold near and dear to the heart for years to come.

MORE: Minimalist Jewelry is Trending: 21 Pieces to Buy, and How to Wear Them

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite customizable pieces on the web—from Etsy to Nordstrom—for you to check out and officially become the best gift-giver out there.

'Block Font' Personalized Bar Pendant Necklace; $45 at nordstrom.com

Personalized Gold Bar Bracelet; $37 at etsy.com

Personalized Gold Bar Necklace; $30 at etsy.com

Simple Script Custom Name Necklace; $45 at evesaddiction.com

Initial Ring; $4.50 at etsy.com

Custom Text Gold Bangle Bracelet; $20 at etsy.com

 Double Strand Initial Bar Necklace; $32 at etsy.com

Gold Latitude & Longitude Coordinate Bracelet Hand Stamped; $28 at etsy.com

Lowercase Initial and Ampersand Necklace; $40 at etsy.com

Argento Vivo Birthstone & Personalized Nameplate Pendant Necklace; $99 at nordstrom.com

Gold Bar Necklace; $28 at etsy.com

Personalized Bracelet; $36 at etsy.com

Initial Ring in Silver, Gold, Rose Gold; $7 at etsy.com

Delicate Personalized 14k Gold Heart Necklace; $25 at etsy.com

Tiny Gold Initial & Ampersand Bangle Bracelet Lowercase; $22 at etsy.com

Nashelle Hand Stamped Personalized Dove Necklace; $134 at initialobsession.com

Gold Stacking Ring Set; $64 at etsy.com

Personalized Name and Birthstone Necklace; $44 at etsy.com

Pearl & Caribbean Blue Crystal Gold Bangle Bracelet; $45 at theweddingoutlet.com

 

5 Gold Monogram Bracelet 1.2 inch; $170 at etsy.com

