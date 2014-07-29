20 Chic Pieces of Jewelry That You Can Customize

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your mom, your bridesmaids, your best friend—or even a little something for yourself—look no further than customizable jewelry. There’s nothing more special that receiving something that was made just for you.

The web is full of some really amazing pieces that are customizable whether it be bracelets, necklaces, rings or other accessories. It’s a sure way to put a smile on someone’s face (and win brownie points for being thoughtful and gifting something super fashionable and chic). A piece of personalized jewelry is something that many will hold near and dear to the heart for years to come.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite customizable pieces on the web—from Etsy to Nordstrom—for you to check out and officially become the best gift-giver out there.