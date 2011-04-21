StyleCaster
Jewelry That Doubles as Weaponry

Lauren Caruso
by
Ever since I saw Britt Maren donning a neck full of what could be the talons of a flock of vultures dried out and strung together in a recent Vogue Germany editorial, I’ve been inspired to stock up on jewelry that could serve as weaponry. Especially with spring on its way (which usually means less clothing), it’s always good to have an extra line of defense against unwanted suitors.

Whether you’re trying to scare off the men or do actual damage to something other than his libido a la the Man Repeller, I’m all for a fist full of cocktail rings that elicit a “don’t mess with me” vibe. Here are my picks for your best chance to win in hand-to-hand combat, should the situation arise.

Photo via FGR

3 Finger Pyramid Ring in Bronze, $130, at Lillian Crowe

House of Harlow 1960 Triangle Tribal Necklace, $71, at Bloomingdales

Astrid Stud Earrings, $126, at Katie Diamond Jewelry

Alexander McQueen Bird Skull Ring, $295, at Net-A-Porter

Center Pave Ring, $105, at nOir Jewelry

Cosima Necklace, $595, at Dannijo

Pamela Love Crow Skull  Necklace, $575, at Net-A-Porter

Dagger Earrings, $58, at Patricia Field

Double Finger Ring with Mother Of Pearl Insert, $21.52 at Asos

Skinny Railroad Spiked Cuff, $55, at Giles & Brother

Eddie Borgo Gunmetal-plated crystal triangle bracelet, $275, at Net-A-Porter

Gemma Redux Sadie Ring, $105, at Shopbop

Pamela Love Sun Cuff ($352, left), at ShopBop pictured with Flat Spike Cuff ($460, right) at tenoversix

Tiny Musket Necklace, $85, at GIles and Brother

