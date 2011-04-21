Jewelry That Doubles as Weaponry

Ever since I saw Britt Maren donning a neck full of what could be the talons of a flock of vultures dried out and strung together in a recent Vogue Germany editorial, I’ve been inspired to stock up on jewelry that could serve as weaponry. Especially with spring on its way (which usually means less clothing), it’s always good to have an extra line of defense against unwanted suitors.

Whether you’re trying to scare off the men or do actual damage to something other than his libido a la the Man Repeller, I’m all for a fist full of cocktail rings that elicit a “don’t mess with me” vibe. Here are my picks for your best chance to win in hand-to-hand combat, should the situation arise.

Photo via FGR