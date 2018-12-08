StyleCaster
Share

25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

by
25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Scroll To See More Images

Shopping for holidays presents is hard. When you’re searching for someone you’re really close to, there’s a lot of pressure to buy something personal. And when you’re shopping for someone you know nothing about, it’s hard to determine what they’d like. But when all else fails, we’ve got your go-to covered: jewelry gifts.

MORE: 21 Eye-Catching Embellished Pieces to Rely on This Season

Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings (not the engagement kind) are pretty much no-fail gift choices, no matter who you’re shopping for. Your BFF? Get her a bracelet with an inspiring message. Your mom? Get her a locket with a cute pic of you two inside. Your S.O.? Get her a necklace with your initial on it. Your cousin’s new girlfriend who’s crashing this year’s holiday party, putting a lot of stress on you to buy her something appropriately-priced but still cute? Something sparkly will do.

MORE: Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers You Can Score for $50 or Less

But of course, as with everything else, finding cute jewelry on a budget can seem impossible. Especially if you don’t want the gift receiver to know it was purchased on a budget. So how on earth are you supposed to find high-quality baubles at a cousin’s-new-girlfriend price?

Shop our budget-friendly jewelry gift guide, of course. Ahead, you’ll find our fave giftable jewelry pieces at every price point—we promise, your giftee will love them.

$25 and Under

jewelry 6 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Asos.

ASOS Design Ring with Teardrop Jewels in Gold, $8 at ASOS

This ring is gorge for stacking, and for some reason, emerald is everywhere right now. We’re not complaining; the color is totally eye-catching—not to mention, seasonal.

jewelry 7 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: H&M.

Long Earrings, $14.99 at H&M

If you don’t own a pair of tassel earrings yet, you’re long overdue—and this set is perfect for a nighttime holiday party. The itty-bitty gold accent adds a little shine, and the material is way nicer than you’d expect for an under-$15 jewelry buy.

jewelry 23 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Nordstrom.

Fallen Petals Cuff Bracelet, $19.99 at Madewell

We can’t believe this bracelet only costs $20—it’s so beautiful, and gives us major vintage vibes. Flaunt it in a golden stack, or by itself with some matching rings.

jewelry 14 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Free People.

Teeny Tiny Mega Stud Earring Set, $20 at Free People

These babies are the perfect sparkly accents to any high neckline (hello, turtleneck season). Wear a bunch at a time for full effect, or pair one set with some hoops for an edgy, layered look.

jewelry 3 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Hallmark.

She Believed She Could Bracelet, $25 at MantraBand

This bangle is perfect for anyone who needs a message of inspiration during the holiday season. MantraBand makes tons of different phrases in several different metals, so you’re sure to find something that works for your giftee.

$26 to $50

jewelry 15 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: BaubleBar.

Leia Resin Hoop Earrings, $34 at BaubleBar

Your BFF will love these glittery resin hoops. They’re perfect for special-occasion outfits that need a little flair. Plus, they’re super versatile, and can be worn all year round.

jewelry 17 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: BaubleBar.

Lexis Pendant Necklace, $36 at BaubleBar

This baby initial pendant is perfect for your S.O.—give her one with your own initial on it, and get one for yourself with hers. It’s an inexpensive yet sentimental piece she’ll never take off.

jewelry 18 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: BaubleBar.

Alidia Ring, $42 at BaubleBar

This ring is actually on preorder—probably because the rainbow baguette style is so popular right now. Whether you’re buying it to spread a message of inclusivity, or you’re simply a maximalist, this ring is a shamazing gift for any loved one (or yourself).

jewelry 19 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: BaubleBar.

Evolet Hoop Earrings, $42 at BaubleBar

We’d better see these hanging from some ears on New Year’s Eve.

jewelry 20 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Zappos.

Set in Stone Hinged Bangle, $48 at Kate Spade

This simple bangle is super versatile, and can be worn with practically anything. It’s perfect for stacking with other silver or gold pieces, and will always add a little bit of shine to your wrist.

$51 to $75

jewelry 8 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Nordstrom.

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Cali Dreamin’ Statement Necklace, $52 at Nordstrom

Looking for a gift for your ultra-girly friend? We’ve got you covered. This pale pink color is gorgeous, and paired with a crystal finish, there’s nothing better.

jewelry 5 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Bracha.

Initial Card Necklace, $52 at Bracha

This intricate initial pendant is a work of art—plus, it looks way more expensive than it actually is. Vintage vibes or bust.

jewelry 4 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Jules Smith.

Locked Up Cuff, $55 at Jules Smith

The industrial build of this cuff is super trendy, and it’ll really stand out on your wrist, whether or not you stack it. Plus, we guarantee everyone will be asking where it’s from.

jewelry 13 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

The M Jewelers Huggie Hoop Earring, $64 at Urban Outfitters

We love a good pavé. The contrast between crystal and gold makes these hoops pop—but they still feel super effortless.

jewelry 1 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Kate Spade.

Pearl Large Hoops, $68 at Kate Spade

Before you call these bad boys “preppy,” think of the possibilities—paired with a vintage plaid blazer and some dark shades, they’re totally edgy. In other words, they’re giftable for anyone.

jewelry 25 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Nordstrom.

Roxy Choker, $75 at Nordstrom

There’s something about this asymmetrical choker that we simply cannot ignore, and we guarantee that others will feel the same way. It’s a total showstopper.

$76 to $100

jewelry 16 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: BaubleBar.

All in the Wrist Gem Bracelet Stack, $78 at BaubleBar

We know we keep telling you to stack your bracelets, but we’ve got a good reason: It’s damn cute. And these ones are sure to make a big statement.

jewelry 9 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Sorrelli Jewelry.

Protea Donna Earrings, $82 at Nordstrom

These studs are so delicate and feminine, we just had to include them. They play nice with anything and everything.

jewelry 21 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Nordstrom.

Poppy Locket Necklace, $84 at LuluDK

If you’re shopping for someone super important to you, this necklace is a great gift. Lockets are so sentimental—include a pic of you and the giftee for major holiday bonus points.

jewelry 2 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Lyst.

Tory Burch Enameled Raised-Logo Ring, $88 at Tory Burch

The Tory logo is absolutely classic, and the detail on this tiny little ring is unbelievable. And why stop at stacking your bracelets? Stack rings made of different metals on top of this guy to diversify your look.

$100 to $200

jewelry 22 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: SeekFab.

Swarovski Crystal Dot Necklace, $118 at J. Crew

Because everyone loves a good sparkle.

jewelry 10 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Argento Vivo.

Personalized English Font Necklace, $128 at Argento Vivo

This necklace is so in right now. Put a name, nickname or inside joke on your giftee’s neck to make it totally their own.

jewelry 24 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Lele Sadoughi.

Stone Starlet Ring, $150 at Lele Sadoughi

Disclaimer: not an engagement ring. But it’s a pretty good precursor.

jewelry 26 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: ModeSens.

Gas Bijoux Hoop and Drop Earrings, $185 at Nordstrom

These hoops are beyond unique—we’ve never seen anything like them. Perfect for your friend who hates dressing with the mainstream.

jewelry 11 25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Photo: Asha.

Horn Bangle WT, $195 at Asha

This cuff is straight-up captivating. Like, we literally can’t take our eyes off it. How many is too many?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share