25 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

Shopping for holidays presents is hard. When you’re searching for someone you’re really close to, there’s a lot of pressure to buy something personal. And when you’re shopping for someone you know nothing about, it’s hard to determine what they’d like. But when all else fails, we’ve got your go-to covered: jewelry gifts.

Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings (not the engagement kind) are pretty much no-fail gift choices, no matter who you’re shopping for. Your BFF? Get her a bracelet with an inspiring message. Your mom? Get her a locket with a cute pic of you two inside. Your S.O.? Get her a necklace with your initial on it. Your cousin’s new girlfriend who’s crashing this year’s holiday party, putting a lot of stress on you to buy her something appropriately-priced but still cute? Something sparkly will do.

But of course, as with everything else, finding cute jewelry on a budget can seem impossible. Especially if you don’t want the gift receiver to know it was purchased on a budget. So how on earth are you supposed to find high-quality baubles at a cousin’s-new-girlfriend price?

Shop our budget-friendly jewelry gift guide, of course. Ahead, you’ll find our fave giftable jewelry pieces at every price point—we promise, your giftee will love them.

$25 and Under

ASOS Design Ring with Teardrop Jewels in Gold, $8 at ASOS

This ring is gorge for stacking, and for some reason, emerald is everywhere right now. We’re not complaining; the color is totally eye-catching—not to mention, seasonal.

Long Earrings, $14.99 at H&M

If you don’t own a pair of tassel earrings yet, you’re long overdue—and this set is perfect for a nighttime holiday party. The itty-bitty gold accent adds a little shine, and the material is way nicer than you’d expect for an under-$15 jewelry buy.

Fallen Petals Cuff Bracelet, $19.99 at Madewell

We can’t believe this bracelet only costs $20—it’s so beautiful, and gives us major vintage vibes. Flaunt it in a golden stack, or by itself with some matching rings.

Teeny Tiny Mega Stud Earring Set, $20 at Free People

These babies are the perfect sparkly accents to any high neckline (hello, turtleneck season). Wear a bunch at a time for full effect, or pair one set with some hoops for an edgy, layered look.

She Believed She Could Bracelet, $25 at MantraBand

This bangle is perfect for anyone who needs a message of inspiration during the holiday season. MantraBand makes tons of different phrases in several different metals, so you’re sure to find something that works for your giftee.

$26 to $50

Leia Resin Hoop Earrings, $34 at BaubleBar

Your BFF will love these glittery resin hoops. They’re perfect for special-occasion outfits that need a little flair. Plus, they’re super versatile, and can be worn all year round.

Lexis Pendant Necklace, $36 at BaubleBar

This baby initial pendant is perfect for your S.O.—give her one with your own initial on it, and get one for yourself with hers. It’s an inexpensive yet sentimental piece she’ll never take off.

Alidia Ring, $42 at BaubleBar

This ring is actually on preorder—probably because the rainbow baguette style is so popular right now. Whether you’re buying it to spread a message of inclusivity, or you’re simply a maximalist, this ring is a shamazing gift for any loved one (or yourself).

Evolet Hoop Earrings, $42 at BaubleBar

We’d better see these hanging from some ears on New Year’s Eve.

Set in Stone Hinged Bangle, $48 at Kate Spade

This simple bangle is super versatile, and can be worn with practically anything. It’s perfect for stacking with other silver or gold pieces, and will always add a little bit of shine to your wrist.

$51 to $75

BaubleBar x Micaela Erlanger Cali Dreamin’ Statement Necklace, $52 at Nordstrom

Looking for a gift for your ultra-girly friend? We’ve got you covered. This pale pink color is gorgeous, and paired with a crystal finish, there’s nothing better.

Initial Card Necklace, $52 at Bracha

This intricate initial pendant is a work of art—plus, it looks way more expensive than it actually is. Vintage vibes or bust.

Locked Up Cuff, $55 at Jules Smith

The industrial build of this cuff is super trendy, and it’ll really stand out on your wrist, whether or not you stack it. Plus, we guarantee everyone will be asking where it’s from.

The M Jewelers Huggie Hoop Earring, $64 at Urban Outfitters

We love a good pavé. The contrast between crystal and gold makes these hoops pop—but they still feel super effortless.

Pearl Large Hoops, $68 at Kate Spade

Before you call these bad boys “preppy,” think of the possibilities—paired with a vintage plaid blazer and some dark shades, they’re totally edgy. In other words, they’re giftable for anyone.

Roxy Choker, $75 at Nordstrom

There’s something about this asymmetrical choker that we simply cannot ignore, and we guarantee that others will feel the same way. It’s a total showstopper.

$76 to $100

All in the Wrist Gem Bracelet Stack, $78 at BaubleBar

We know we keep telling you to stack your bracelets, but we’ve got a good reason: It’s damn cute. And these ones are sure to make a big statement.

Protea Donna Earrings, $82 at Nordstrom

These studs are so delicate and feminine, we just had to include them. They play nice with anything and everything.

Poppy Locket Necklace, $84 at LuluDK

If you’re shopping for someone super important to you, this necklace is a great gift. Lockets are so sentimental—include a pic of you and the giftee for major holiday bonus points.

Tory Burch Enameled Raised-Logo Ring, $88 at Tory Burch

The Tory logo is absolutely classic, and the detail on this tiny little ring is unbelievable. And why stop at stacking your bracelets? Stack rings made of different metals on top of this guy to diversify your look.

$100 to $200

Swarovski Crystal Dot Necklace, $118 at J. Crew

Because everyone loves a good sparkle.

Personalized English Font Necklace, $128 at Argento Vivo

This necklace is so in right now. Put a name, nickname or inside joke on your giftee’s neck to make it totally their own.

Stone Starlet Ring, $150 at Lele Sadoughi

Disclaimer: not an engagement ring. But it’s a pretty good precursor.

Gas Bijoux Hoop and Drop Earrings, $185 at Nordstrom

These hoops are beyond unique—we’ve never seen anything like them. Perfect for your friend who hates dressing with the mainstream.

Horn Bangle WT, $195 at Asha

This cuff is straight-up captivating. Like, we literally can’t take our eyes off it. How many is too many?