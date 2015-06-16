The Breakfast Club: A Fashion Meets Food Editorial

Good food and inspired fashion are two things I—along with most New Yorkers—are insatiably hungry for. It’s a frequent intersection, fueled in large part by necessity, but also the sheer number of great restaurants we frequent and the dinner parties we throw (or attend.) Not to mention what you wear to these events are often just as important as what you eat.

In celebration of the undeniable union between fashion and food, I spent a morning shooting my favorite summer accessories at the city’s coolest and most unique early-morning spots. From Vietnamese-style congee at Mission Cantina to breakfast tacos at Cafe El Presidente to an Italian feast at Frankies 570, I embarked on an ultra-chic breakfast hop around some of New York’s must-try restaurants—and rocked some killer baubles while doing it.

Click through to shop the full story now—and be sure to check out the following hot spots if you’re in New York!

