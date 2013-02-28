Jewelry Designer Robert Lee Morris On Donna Karan, Vogue, and Live TV



Robert Lee Morris is in a rare breed of jewelry designers whose costume creations (he isn’t interested in real jewels) feel like wearable works of art. Morris, who was born in Nuremberg, Germany, first exhibited his jewelry at the Plaza Hotel in 1971—quickly becoming a trailblazer for big, bold, tribal jewelry. He’s collaborated with the who’s who of American designers (Calvin, Michael, Donna) and already has a CFDA Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award under his belt. Just don’t tell him he’s now relegated to designing for seniors because he’s had such a long flourishing career.

Morris chatted with us about working with Donna Karan, selling his line on QVC, and the impact that Vogue had on his career.

The Vivant: Let’s start at the beginning. What made you want to get into jewelry?

Robert Lee Morris: Jewelry really came after me. I’ve never had a business course in my life. It was just instinct, intuition, and some inner calling or voice. At the very beginning I knew I didn’t want to put my jewelry into the traditional zeitgeist. I wanted my jewelry to reflect myself, and I saw it as futuristic and architectural.

What’s your design process like?

I always look at what I am doing and ask if it is relevant to right now. I am not wanting to make fashion trends. My train of thought goes from futuristic houses, to cars, to machines, things that move. Come in to my studio environment and there is my work from over the past 44 years, all around the place. And I find new ideas everywhere—fixtures, objects of art. And it’s inspiring to have all of my jewelry around me as a visual.

I have a thirteen-year-old daughter who is part of the next wave. And I never want my daughter to feel like I am making jewelry for old people.

You’ve had so many career milestones. One of your necklaces landed on the cover of Vogue in 1976, what was that like?

I had started to sell my work at the Plaza Hotel—and a lot of editors came in. It was a very high profile location, and that is how Vogue found me. That necklace was a 23-karat gold big bauble necklace. It was so big and so bold and I got on the cover with it. I would say it was the first big milestone experience for me. That cover put me on the map with buyers and editors and I was able to leapfrog immediately. I was in every issue of Vogue for the next seven years, and that created unparalleled demand. That’s very much what fueled the steam engine for me with Seventh Avenue. Designers started calling me—I was working with Geoffrey Beene, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Issey Miyake. I was a whore.

You also , of course, famously worked with Donna Karan.

It was really a love affair. It was an extremely soulful telepathic relationship. She had the relationship with her husband Stephan, and I was the other man in her life. She gave him her first perfume bottle to design, and I designed the second one.

[Working with her] she would try to describe a feeling. I would go into the studio and play with images. It was a 50/50 discovery creation. And we created the jewelry look of the time.

You also work with QVC on a collection, what’s that like?

It was really a theatrical experience learning to do live television in front of people and the whole world. Also building relationship with women and the audience. They would tell me stories of people who would call—the woman who had 450 pieces.

Haskell Jewels acquired your brand in 2011. How has it changed the way that you work?

It’s learning to walk and talk with a new body, a new family. It’s a new way of working. I have design assistants, design systems. At the same time I have so many teams and three big businesses that need to be maintained. I can say I have never had so much help before.