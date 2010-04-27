Jewelry Designer Monica Rich Kosann Chats Home Decor In Her New Book

Photos courtesy of Monica Rich Kosann

“For the past twenty years, I’ve worked with clients to help them make their house a home. I was so moved by the ability to help my clients transform their living space that I became inspired to write Living With What You Love,” said photographer and jewelry designer Monica Rich Kosann last night at Bergdorf Goodman.

The multi-tasker was celebrating the launch of her new tome dedicated to dishing tips on decorating and creating a personalized space. From creating multidimensional collages and searching for vintage frames to showcasing a beloved collection, Kosann, who’s well-known for snapping pictures of celebrities, designers and socialites, provided some fresh home decor solutions.

Some of the experience was learned on the job. “Many of my clients were inspired by my love of collecting vintage pieces, so I began browsing antique markets to find them the perfect treasures to implement into their homes,” the author told us. “Together, we would transform these items cigarette cases, compacts, etc. by adhering photos of their family, friends and pets and creating intimate vignettes inside their homes.”

But if you don’t already have the pieces to play with, no need to fret. The designer offers up her favorite design tip: “Don’t be afraid to experiment and play around with any ideas there are no rules.”

‘Living With What You Love’ by Monica Rich Kosann, $30, at Barnes & Noble.



The author, Monica Rich Kosann.