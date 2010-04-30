Jewelry Designer Meghan Farrell Loves ‘Juno’ And Leopard Prints

L to R: The designer and her inspiration board.

Quirky, cute and swathed in various animal prints and stripes, Meghan Farrell is the epitome of New York cool as she sips her smoothie in Gramercys One Lucky Duck caf. At only 25, Meghan has a degree in theater from Sarah Lawrence, her own jewelry line and an Assistant Manager title at one of NYCs most influential boutiques, Opening Ceremony. Her symbolic jewelry line, MF, consists of chunky rings and necklaces (see some pieces below) inspired by science and psychology. Currently sold at Opening Ceremony in New York, Meghans designs are soon to hit OC at The Ace Hotel and TENOVERSIX in Los Angeles. Read on to learn more about Meghans eccentric sense of self and heart warming life mottos.

Name: Meghan Farrell

Age: 25

Occupation: Jewelry Designer/Assistant Manager at Opening Ceremony

Location: Tribeca

StyleCaster: Where are you from and where do you call home now?

Meghan Farrell: Im from Brookville, Long Island and I live now in Tribeca and in Opening Ceremony!

SC: Whats the first thing you do in the morning?

MF: I tell myself its going to be a good day.

SC: What is your favorite piece of jewelry?

MF: The giant safety pin that I found in my garage at home in Long Island. We think its from Jones Beach. You would go to a beach or a recreational thing and youd give your stuff to be put away and theyd give you this key as sort of like your locker. Its just cool, I like anything thats really heavy.

SC: How did you start designing jewelry?

MF: I took an FIT class in the fall of 2008. Ive now taken three classes total.

SC: Describe your personal style

MF: Quirky and whimsical. It depends on the day really and how much time I have. My style changes a lot. Ill put jewelry on a simple black and white outfit to make it quirky or different or sometimes Ill wear floral pants or floral Doc Martens. I love stripes, I love leopard prints…

SC: If you could wear one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

MF: Isabel Marant is a huge one I love! Also Miu Miu, The Row, Gary Graham, Proenza Schouler, Balenciaga, and Peter Pilotto for clothes and Proenza, Ann Demeulemeester, Rick Owens, Balenciaga, and Rodarte for shoes.

SC: Vogue, Elle or Marie Claire?

MF: Elle theyre the best source for shopping. SC: Whats playing on your iPod right now?

MF: Oasis, Tom Petty, The Dead Trees, The Velvet Underground, Bob Dylan, Radiohead and Joni Mitchell.

SC: What would be the theme song to your life?

MF: Hmm, maybe “Dancing with Myself!” Im always dancing at Opening Ceremony. Scratch that, “Loveology” by Regina Spektor.

SC: What are your beauty must-haves?

MF: McBride Beauty moisturizer. I really dont wear a lot of makeup.

SC: Coffee or tea?

MF: Coffee!

SC: iPhone or BlackBerry

MF: iPhone

SC: Favorite artists?

MF: Dali and Rothko. SC: What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally?

MF: Juno. Its my lullaby when I cant sleep. I always fall asleep when Bleeker is putting the deodorant on his legs.

SC: What is your motto?

MF: To never give up. Thats always been the theme of my life even when I was in high school and going through a really difficult period.

SC: Whats next?

MF: I dont know, Im always surprised. I cant say that I know whats next, but I know to obviously never give up and never lose faith. Im ready for whatever life has to throw in my direction.

All photos courtesy of Meghan Farrell