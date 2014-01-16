Found: The Most Amazing Jeweled IPhone Case For $25

What: This amazing iPhone 5 case that’s colorful, cool, and totally blinged out.

Why: We’ve long been fans of anything with a little embellishment, and that totally includes our tech products. And while we know it’s kinda silly to change our phone cases on the regular, these add a seriously cool pop to our most-used device. Call it new clothes for your phone!

How: Not that we’re terribly concerned with matching our phone covers to our clothing, but it’s worth pointing out that these bold stones would look completely awesome with pretty much anything, from a wintry oversize overcoat and jeans, to a minimalist black pants and white blouse combo. No extra jewelry required.

Skinnydip London Jewel Thief iPhone 5 Case, $25; at Nasty Gal