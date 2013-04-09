JetSuite Wants To Be the Southwest Airlines of Private Jet Travel



As the old adage goes, once you fly private, you can’t go back. OK, we made that up, but it’s essentially true. Long lines, taking off your shoes while going through security, sitting with next to no legroom, has made flying commercial pretty unbearable. Still, it can be hard to justify the cost of chartering a private jet. Enter Alex Wilcox, the founder and CEO of Irvine, California based JetSuite, a co-founder of JetBlue, who is aiming to revolutionize flying private.

Wilcox asserts that most passengers on private planes are flying less than 1,000 miles, and there are an average of two passengers onboard. Therefore, smaller, more cost efficient planes, like the Embraer Phenom 100s, are up to the job just fine. Why waste money on gas guzzling Gulfstreams?

Cost efficient planes and schedule optimization software has resulted in fares that are about half of JetSuite’s competitors. Unrestricted fares run $3,750 an hour for the whole plane, while off-peak fares on a one-way run about $2,000 for four passengers. There are even special deals that pop-up like $500 one-way fares.

Wilcox chatted with us about using social media to target aspirational jet-setters, what he learned from his days at JetBlue, and where he sees the company in five years.

The Vivant: What made you interested in launching JetSuite?

We started the business in an era of prosperity—2006—pre-meltdown. We had an order in for 100 planes and we were looking to deploy them. Then the world, financially speaking, fell apart, and we were forced to modify the plan. The idea of the air taxi started. We wanted to keep costs low. It used to be in private aviation that if you had to ask how much it cost, you couldn’t afford it. Now everyone asks, no matter how rich, and that’s the market we are appealing to. 70 percent of private aviation is within 1,000 miles. We are looking to be the town car, not the tour bus and the Gulfstream. We aren’t going after Swedish House Mafia’s worldwide touring business.

For those who have never flown private before take us through the JetSuite experience.

Right when you get to the private jet terminal there is a fixed-base operator waiting to help you get your bags. Going to the restroom is going to be your biggest delay. Within five minutes of being onboard you’ll be taxiing to the runway. On board there is XM Radio, Wi-Fi, noise cancelling headphones. You’ll get a standard briefing delivered to you, if you have any pre-ordered catering that will be set out. When you land, you can have your car service waiting plane-side. If you are flying from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, you can be door to door in an hour. If you are flying Southwest Airlines, it can take three hours between showing up early, security—it’s a massive time saver [flying private]. We have a real estate developer who is a frequent flyer—he has malls in Las Vegas, Barstow, and Fresno, and he can see all of his properties in one day and still be home for dinner.



Have you found a new customer that hasn’t flown private before?

10 percent of the people that fly with us have never flown private before. On Facebook we offer deals like $500 one-way flights at the last minute [for the whole plane]. We have 40,000 Facebook fans. Some of the flights are silly like White Planes [New York] to Teterboro [New Jersey], but then you can end up with a White Planes to Tallahassee flight. We’ve really found people through media, word of mouth, Facebook, that aspirational private jet flyer.

Booking a private jet can be difficult. How have you worked to overcome this.

Our prices are based on what it costs by the hour, and our website allows you to virtually and instantly get a price guarantee. That’s a big switch from what else is out there, where you get that first price quote, but then a representative will call you. Even [companies that offer] fractional membership, and a monthly fee, those services don’t have the most customer focused friendly booking and pricing.

What did you learn from your experience at JetBlue?

David [Neeleman, Founder and CEO of JetBlue], who is on our board of directors, taught me that combining a new product, with better pricing than anyone else, is always a win. We launched JetBlue with live TV, all new jets, flights from JFK. I’ve carried that mentality with me.

Where do you want this company to be in five years?

We want to the SouthWest Airlines of private aviation. We want to stick to the low end of the market, to regional flights. Let other people have Gulfstreams, we want to be the biggest brand for the town cars of the sky.