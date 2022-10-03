These $10 Bloating Supplements Work Instantly & Keep People From ‘Feeling Like an Overfilled Balloon’ — Here’s How

There’s no bigger downer than sitting around in discomfort for hours following a truly incredible meal—or after a few desserts. Nobody should be punished for treating themself! Unfortunately, gas, bloating and other symptoms of indigestion can derail an otherwise perfect night. It can stop you from following through with plans, being able to truly relax and even prevent some much-needed sleep. Luckily, there’s a way to have your cake and eat it (discomfort-free), too.

Jetson’s After Ate digestive enzyme mints work with your body to help it digest whatever food you’re consuming so that any stomach aches, gassiness or spouts of bloating don’t occur. The actually tasty mints are beloved by shoppers who say the supplements keep them from “feeling like an overfilled balloon.” We’ve all been there.

The tablets break down food into smaller pieces so that your tummy can digest them better. Once you consume a mint within 15 minutes of meal time, it will aid your digestion so that carbs, proteins and fats can be absorbed as easy as possible. What’s more, this boost will allow your body to absorb the good stuff like vitamins and minerals more proficiently. This process also prevents that uncomfy feeling of being too full. What more could you want in a digestive helper?

Reviewers who have had indigestion for years say these supplements are the real deal. One wrote that After Ate “finally got my gut back on track after a long fight with gastritis. I feel great after eating now and the flavor is pretty tasty too!”