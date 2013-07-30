Jet-Set Guide: Top 5 Things To Do in Vieques, Puerto Rico

Hop on a Cape Air puddle jumper plane in San Juan, and less than 30 minutes later you’ll land in the laid-back island haven of Vieques—no passport required. Formerly a testing ground for the U.S. Navy, Vieques has spent the last ten years growing into a serious vacation destination with a vast wildlife preserve taking over where the bombs used to go off. The result—a small and quietly festive enclave of excellent, locally supplied restaurants, bars, outdoor activities, and, of course unparalleled stretches of white sand beaches.
Here, check out the top five things to do while hanging out among the easygoing charm of Vieques.
1. Stay in a Villa: The only major hotel to land on the island has been the W hotel chain, which means your best bet for accommodations—both for variety and luxury at a great value—is to rent a villa. FlipKey, a vacation rental arm of Trip Advisor, has an array of offerings, including some of the poshest villas on the island. Scroll through the gallery above to check out some of our favorites.
2. Hix Island House: Indulging in an open-air morning yoga session here is a must. Held in an airy pavilion overlooking a sunny green field ripe for picnics and ping pong on the newly installed permanent table, the Vinyasa classes strike the perfect combination of relaxation and challenging workout. You’ll be joined by friendly salamanders and occasional breezes throughout. Classes are held each morning and cost $15.
3. Tin Box: Following your yoga session let the vacation begin with a Bloodless Mary at the newly opened Tin Box bar and restaurant. Owned and operated by Hugh and Mikey Duffy as the latest outpost in their island empire (they own Duffy’s in Esperanza and Chez Sack—both institutions in their own right), Tin Box was also joined this year by the adjoining Noche, a slightly more refined but still casual island dining restaurant. The green Bloodless offers a spin on the classic cocktail with 18 different herbs and vegetables from the garden right out back, or for something fruitier try the supremely refreshing Watermelon Margarita.
4. Red Beach: This is the white sand, still, turquoise water postcard stretch that one envisions when booking a Caribbean vacation. Nestled at the edge of the cordoned-off wildlife preserve on the southeast side of the island, Red Beach (also known as Playa Caracas) also comes lined with shady cabanas for picnic lunches, and hammocks for afternoon siestas. Snorkeling, sunning, splashing—do whatever you want in this generally under-populated cove.
5. Esperanza: One of Vieques’ two towns, Esperanza is where it’s at when it comes to fun bars and outstanding restaurants. Along the bustling Malecon, Duffy’s has been the island’s legendary hot spot for 35 years, and Banana’s on the beach is always a good time with casual fare and tropical cocktails galore, anchored by the Dirty Banana. Tuck into the recently opened Orquideas set under a cabana, or El Quenepo for a breezy but slightly more buttoned up evening. Boat charters dock right offshore here, too, so enjoy the Puerto Rican sunset from the Vieques Island Powercat, or have them take you for a daytime active adventure of snorkeling, kayaking and paddleboarding.
