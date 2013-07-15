Jet-Set Guide: Where To Stay, Eat, and Beach in Nantucket

There are few places more idyllic for a summer vacation in the world than Nantucket—the tony island off of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Wanting to know where to eat, beach, and shop like a local we sought out the advice of Melissa Fensterstock, a bona fide foodie, who has a family home in Nantucket, and has been summering there since childhood.

Perhaps because Nantucket is a home base, Fensterstock, a Harvard Business School grad, along with her husband Michael, founded Aromaflage, a chemical-free, DEET-free perfume that also repels bugs, just this year. The chance to repel bugs while not smelling like chemicals is just too good to pass up.

Scroll through for Fensterstock’s top Nantucket picks, and if you are off to Nantucket, ore any other beach locale this summer, you are going to want to have Aromaflage in tow as your go-to accessory.

For more information on Aromaflage Botanical Fragrance & Insect Repellant, $65, visit Aromaflage.com.

1 of 13 From where to get the freshest oysters, to where to beach, here, the best of Nantucket. The Wauwinet: A stay at this Relais & Chateaux inn by the sea could not be more picturesque. Beautiful sunsets, impeccable service, award-winning location, and the best butter poached lobster I've ever had. 120 Wauwinet Road; wauwinet.com. Young's Bicycle Shop: Outdoor lovers should rent bikes at Young's Bicycle Shop and take a ride out to Sconset. Once you've arrived, there is a hidden Sconset bluffs walk that is not to be missed. 6 Broad Street; youngsbicycleshop.com. Nantucket Surf School: If you've always wanted to learn to surf, but you've never been able to make it to the tropics, enroll in the Nantucket Surf School to pick up some tips. Just be ready for the workout. 1 Dirt Road; nantucketsurfing.com. Milly & Grace: For such a small island, Nantucket is home to a number of high end boutiques. Visit Milly and Grace for stylish women's clothing and accessories (where you can also purchase my new product, Aromaflage, a luxury fragrance that doubles as insect repellent). 2 Washington Street; millandgrace.com. Beaches: For a party scene visit Nobadeer with your off-road vehicle, cooler, and shades. Be ready to make some friends. For a calmer, family oriented experience, check out the 40th poll near Eel Point where the water is calm and warm. Company of the Cauldron: Visit Company of the Cauldron for a romantic, candlelit dinner in a classic Nantucket setting. The restaurant features a fixed menu that changes daily and a harpist three days per week. 5 India Street; companyofthecauldron.com. The Boarding House: For a shaken, killer cocktail, order the Passion Fruit Martini. Pop over here after dinner for a lively scene. 12 Federal Street; boardinghousenantucket.com. Cisco Brewers: A good choice for a cloudy day, and there is even live music on the weekends. Try the locally produced infused vodka, wine, and beer. 5 Bartlett Farm Road; ciscobrewers.com. Hostetler Gallery: Nantucket is home to many accomplished artists, including renowned sculptor David Hostetler. Stop by his gallery on Friday nights throughout the summer for jazz and art. 42 Centre Street; hostetlergallery.com. The Juice Bar: The Juice Bar is a Nantucket staple and must visit. Order the cookies 'n cream in a warm waffle cone topped with hot-fudge. 12 Broad Street; 508-228-5799. Millie's: Head to Madaket for a beautiful sunset over the sea and grab fresh fish tacos at Millie's. 326 Madaket Road; milliesnantucket.com. White Elephant: For the freshest shucking stop by the famous boutique hotel White Elephant on Fridays for $1 oysters from the renowned Spanky's. 50 Easton Street; whiteelephanthotel.com.
























