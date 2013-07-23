Jet-Set Guide: Where to Sleep, Eat, and Indulge in Mallorca, Spain

If Tulum feels a touch over-exposed for your next sunny escape (after all, nobody likes bumping into their flip flop-wearing neighbors at the beach bar), it’s time to turn your Kayak alerts on to Mallorca, the pristine Spanish coastal region that brought you those cool Albarcas sandals everyone seems to be wearing this summer.

Not only does Mallorca offer boho necessities like miles of white beaches, quaint country cottages, and remote coffee shops brewing top-notch cappuccino, it also offers luxe attractions catering to more discerning travelers (think white tented outdoor massage tables at Son Brull Spa or the Sculpture Garden at Hotel La Residencia).

Here, the top ten destinations to relax, unwind and indulge on your Spanish sojourn.

1 of 11 Where to sleep, eat, drink, and indulge in Mallorca, Spain. SLEEP: Situated in the village of Puigpunyent outside of Palma, this 17th century stone cottage oozes with quaint country charm tempered by a serious dose of luxury. Lushly appointed rooms (the royal suite features its own garden) come tricked out with medieval-looking furnishings and soft sateen sheets. From $450/night; for more information visit sonnet.es. Photo: Grand Hotel Sonnet/Grand Hotel Sonnet SLEEP: The lavish Puro Oasis hotel is located snack in the center of Palma, with easy access to beaches and shopping. With a glassy blue pool overlooking the sea and a staff clad in all-white uniforms, you may convince yourself that you've died and gone to heaven. From $250/night; for more information visit purohotel.com. Photo: Puro Oasis/Puro Oasis SLEEP: It's no wonder that Hotel La Residencia—with its 180 degree ocean views and winding private trails through the mountains—lures a celeb-studded crowd. For a dose of culture, wander through the on-site art gallery and sculpture garden, where you'll find free growing orange trees and lavender plants. From $875/night; for more information visit hotel-laresidencia.com. Photo: Hotel La Residencia/Hotel La Residencia EAT: In the nearby village of Orient, Restaurante Mandala, a quaint, cottage-like eatery, offers a modern mix of Spanish, French, and Asian cuisine—the perfect end to a day spent bronzing on the beach. 1 Calle Nueva, Orient, Majorca. Photo: Mandala/Mandala EAT: With cavernous wood beamed ceilings and wrought iron banisters, Oleum has an old-world feel countered by fresh, gourmet fare. Sourcing ingredients primarily from local farmers, expect big flavors and an expansive wine list. For more information visit sonnet.es. Photo: Oleum/Oleum DRINK: Wine is the word at La Bodeguilla, which boasts a 300-item wine list and a quiet, relaxing atmosphere. For added fun while you sip your carefully curated drink, the tables themselves are wine barrels finished with glass tops. For more information visit la-bodeguilla.com. Photo: La Bodeguilla/La Bodeguilla DRINK: For a more casual sip, stop by Bar Dia, which stocks a healthy supply of Spanish-brewed beers along with tempting dinner options like crispy roast chicken. 18 Apuntadors, Palma de Mallorca, Majorca. Photo: Trip Advisor/Trip Advisor SHOP: If you're keen to bring some of Mallorca's laid-back, bohemian vibe back home with you, make a special trip to Rialto Living, where you'll find one-of-a-kind art works, bolts of Spanish fabrics, and unusual baubles. For more information visit rialtoliving.com. Photo: Rialto Living/Rialto Living INDULGE: Known for its menu of treatments made from Mallorcan ingredients, the spa at Son Brull is an A-list favorite, who flock to its white-tented beds for facials rich in olive oil and flor de sal. For more information visit relaischateaux.com. Photo: Son Brull Spa/Son Brull Spa INDULGE: Who knew you'd go all the way to Spain to relax like a Turk? The Valparaiso Palace offers extensive Turkish baths and (perhaps disconcertingly) a menu of Japanese treatments. Still, don't let its split personality dissuade you from the aromatherapy showers and bubbling hydrotreatments. For more information visit grupotelvalparaiso.com. Photo: Valparaiso/Valparaiso




















