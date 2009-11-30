Jesus Luz DJs – Plus 8 More Celebs Who Spin

It looks like Jesus Luz is going to have more than just fifteen minutes of fame. Not only has his modeling career taken off, but he is now new to the DJ scene making about $15,000 a pop for a 90 minute set; not too shabby. He was recently spotted at a party in the penthouse of the Hotel Rivington spinning beats for the crowd the same night of P. Diddy‘s birthday and the hyped up Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Some may say that his fame is by association, meaning his infamous girlfriend Madonna. We definitely agree that she’s had more than just a hand in getting him to where he is today. We can’t wait to see you around town Jesus.

Anyway, we love us some celeb DJs… Here’s a look at a few famed ones who’ve been caught spinning:

Lady Gaga and Paris Hilton hit the decks at London’s Punk nightclub.

Pete Wentz DJing at Angels and Kings in Chicago.

Lilly Allen DJs at Sotherby’s Auction House in London, England.

Benji and Joel Madden spinning at Manor Nightclub in Chicago, Illinois.

Mark Ronson plays at Allsopp Wedel gallery in London, England.





John Legend works the DJ booth in Miami Beach , Florida.