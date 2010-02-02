Jesus Luz Breaks Up with Madonna!

We are sad to say that one of Hollywoods most fascinating couples has reportedly decided to call it quits. After a year-long, highly profiled relationship, the Chicago Sun-Times reports that reigning queen of pop Madonna and her model boy-toy Jesus Luz have finally decided to go their separate ways.

The two initially met at a photo shoot that Madge was doing for W magazine in December of 2008. According to sources, it was love at first sight, and the two began dating shortly thereafter.

However, it seems that their colossal age gap eventually got in the way of the duo’s relationship.

According to the Sun-Times, It not only was totally amicable, but it was Luz who initiated the split. Apparently, the 23-year-old Brazilian realized their age difference (shes 51) and overall lack of mutual interests nixed a long-term relationship. Fourteen years older than his mother, Madonna is reported to have told close friends that the two are in different places in their lives.

With Madonna reportedly getting back together with former flame Sean Penn, Jesus Luz is fair game. Any takers, ladies?

