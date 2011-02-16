Jesus and Dolce & Gabbana: One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other

After a brief appearance at the Colcci show during Sao Paolo Fashion Week with Gisele on Thursday, former Madonna boy-toy Jesus Luz walked the runway again on Saturday for the Dolce & Gabbana spring 2010 menswear show in Milan. Luz, who was also named the face of the fall/winter ad campaign for the brand, took a walk with design duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana yesterday. The 22-year-old model looked dapper in a suit and skinny tie while Dolce got in touch with his inner Hollywood starlet in his slashed and ripped jeans.

Dating Madonna certainly does pay off – how else would 22-year-old Luz become the face of such a major ad campaign so quickly?