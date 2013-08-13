Introducing Jessie Ware: The British Singer Dishes on Style, Music, and the Meaning of Fashion

British crooner Jessie Ware is still a rising star here in America, but in her native land she’s made quite the splash on both the electronic music and fashion scenes; she’s worked with the likes of producer SBTRKT and vocalist Sampha (who recently paired up with Drake), and regularly wears brands like Miu Miu and Alexandre Vauthier, and is close friends with the founders of Rihanna-approved brand Silver Spoon Attire (Avigail Collins is her longtime stylist).

Her album “Devotion” came out last year and peaked at number 5 on the U.K. charts, and was released stateside this year to a warm welcome, including sold-out shows in New York and music festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Coachella, and more. The 28-year-old singer sat down to chat with StyleCaster on her unique personal style, which includes her now-trademark top knot, plenty of patterns, and what seems to be an entire closet full of crop tops.

You work closely with stylist Avigail Collins of Silver Spoon Attire, which Rihanna has recently started to wear on a regular basis; what do you love about that brand?

I love [founders] Avigail and Damian so much, and I’m really proud of them. I think their brand is really fun and fresh. I wear the cameo beanies all the time, and I rock my drug rug at festivals. I’ve had so many people come up and ask about it. I’m really excited for their new totes coming out too!

In the past, you’ve worn a lot of Miu Miu as well as Alexandre Vauthier; are you still rocking those brands? Why do they compel you?

It was an honor to wear Alexandre Vauthier at The Mercury Prize Awards. I felt so wonderful in it. His designing and that dress made me feel feminine, strong, and was like my album “Devotion” in a dress! Miu Miu has been extremely generous when working with me and the brand is so so cool and imaginative, it inspired me to switch up some of my styles. I really love the people that I work with there, where they let me collaborate on designs. We have become friends.