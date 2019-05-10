Jessie J’s Tattoo Fail Is Hilarious & We Love It

This might rival Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” because Jessie J’s tattoo fail is hilarious. The “Bang Bang” songstress misspelled the word “loose” in her tattoo. Jessie has her own lyrics, “don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars” penned into her upper thigh. But uh…isn’t it supposed to be “lose?” There’s an extra “o” in there. And the 31-year-old “Domino” singer is *well aware.* She even took to Instagram to offer an explanation.

“Yes my tattoo says… ‘don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars. Yes they are MY lyrics from my song who you are. Yes that I wrote. Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong. Yes I repeat it’s spelled wrong.” It was an accident. But Jessie doesn’t care. She shared an Instagram shot of herself on the beach and continued the explanation:

Yes I got it done in Essex

Yes the tattoo artist didn’t mention it

Yes I was 18

Yes I still don’t know the difference between lose and loose

Yes It’s the reason I wear everything high waisted

And YES I know I have small boobs. Don’t waste your time telling me like I don’t see them everyday 🤭

Don’t @ me

K bye

Damn. If there’s one way to set the record straight, it’s with a post that covers nearly every possible question she could be asked about the tattoo. She didn’t even wait for people to throw shade at her—she kind of shaded all the haters at once with that post. She got the tattoo in Essex when she was a teenager and hilariously admitted she still doesn’t know the difference between “lose” and “loose.” We feel you, girl. Spelling is hard.

Also—a shockingly large number of celebrities have misspelled words and errors with their tattoos. So don’t worry, Jessie, you’re not alone.